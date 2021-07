President Joe Biden is planning to send a "strike force" to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Chicago to combat increasing crime in the city.

According to ABC 7, the force would have a particular focus on gun trafficking.

"My hope and my expectation is that they're going to be coming relatively soon. I've made no secret of the fact that this is a matter of incredible urgency and I think the president's plan is to make a difference in localities like Chicago this summer," Lightfoot said.