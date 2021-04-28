Joe Biden's White House Clashes With Joe Rogan On Vaccines

President Joe Biden's White House is pushing back against podcaster Joe Rogan's recent comments on vaccines.

Per Yahoo News, Rogan suggested on Tuesday that young and healthy individuals should not get vaccinated.

"If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you're eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this."

In response to Rogans' comments, some Biden officials have spoken out against the remarks, which they suggested he is not qualified to make.