Joe Biden Pressured To Replace Kamala Harris

A group of over 50 Republicans in the House of Representatives is pressuring President Joe Biden to replace Kamala Harris in her role of handling the southern border crisis, Breitbart reported.

The GOP lawmakers point to Harris' purported failure at the border amid the crisis, which Biden previously tasked her to take responsibility for.

“Despite being in the midst of a border crisis this country has not seen in two decades, Vice President Harris has not yet shown adequate interest in observing this crisis first-hand," the letter read.

The letter also noted that Harris has yet to visit the border