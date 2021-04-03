Joe Biden Has Been 'Lying' About Georgia Voting Law 'For Weeks,' Journalist Says

Journalist Glenn Greenwald on Saturday accused President Joe Biden of being untruthful about the controversial new Georgia voting law.

"Joe Biden has been lying about this bill for weeks, signaling and encouraging media figures to follow suit, which they've dutifully done," he tweeted.

The journalist continued to highlight pieces from The Washington Post and The New York Times that highlighted Biden's purported lies.

As The Inquisitr reported, the law has come under fire from Democrats and is facing scrutiny from Biden's Justice Department.