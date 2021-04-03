Trending Stories
Joe Biden Has Been 'Lying' About Georgia Voting Law 'For Weeks,' Journalist Says

Joe Biden
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
joe biden
Tyler MacDonald

Journalist Glenn Greenwald on Saturday accused President Joe Biden of being untruthful about the controversial new Georgia voting law.

"Joe Biden has been lying about this bill for weeks, signaling and encouraging media figures to follow suit, which they've dutifully done," he tweeted.

The journalist continued to highlight pieces from The Washington Post and The New York Times that highlighted Biden's purported lies.

As The Inquisitr reported, the law has come under fire from Democrats and is facing scrutiny from Biden's Justice Department.

Biden Falsely Claimed The Bill Reduces Voting Hours

According to Biden, the Georgia voting law ends voting hours early. But as noted by The Washington Post, the law did not change any of the hours at polling stations. Although the legislation did make changes to early voting, the publication cited experts who suggest the effect would be a net expansion for Georgia voting opportunities.

University of Georgia political scientist Charles S. Bullock III supported The Washington Post's claims and suggested that Biden might have seen an early version of the legislation, which allegedly had as many as 25 versions.

The Bill Might Not Have A Significant Effect On Voter Turnout

Joe Biden signs executive orders.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

Elsewhere, The New York Times argued that the new Georgia legislation is unlikely to have a significant effect on voter turnout — despite the concerns of many democrats.

"And yet the law’s voting provisions are unlikely to significantly affect turnout or Democratic chances. It could plausibly even increase turnout. In the final account, it will probably be hard to say whether it had any effect on turnout at all."

Notably, the bill makes absentee voting more difficult but might reduce barriers for in-person voting.

Concerns About The State Legislature Powers Are Valid

According to The New York Times, concerns about the law's change to State Legislature powers are valid.

In particular, one provision in the bill grants more electoral administrative power to the Republican-controlled State Legislature.

"That provision has uncertain but potentially substantial effects, depending on what the Legislature might do in the future."

Most concerningly for Democrats, the law could "reshape the electorate" and shift power to the GOP. 

Still, the publication ultimately suggested that in the context of the entire bill, the provision would not likely be enough to curb Democratic turnout or electoral chances.

The MLB Caved To Pressure Linked To The Voting Law

The new voting law has caused a backlash from Democrats, many of whom are placing pressures on companies to boycott the state.

As reported by NBC News, Major League Baseball decided on Friday that it would be moving this year's All-Star Game from Atlanta due to the new voting law. 

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. claimed that the move is a reflection of the company's "values as a sport."

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

