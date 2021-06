A new Fox News poll found that less than half of Americans approve of Joe Biden's handling of the immigration crisis, Breitbart reported.

Notably, the poll found that just 41 percent of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the crisis at the border. Conversely, 54 percent of those polled said they did not approve.

As noted by Breitbart, the poll came on the same day that Vice President Kamala Harris announced she would be visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, as The Inquisitr reported.