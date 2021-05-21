President Joe Biden's family received money from a former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief, The New York Post reported.

Former FBI Director Louis Freeh allegedly gave $100,000 to two of Joe Biden's grandchildren via a trust in April of 2016.

The money was allegedly intended to help Freeh in “some very good and profitable matters” with the politician.

Evidence of the donations was allegedly revealed in newly surfaced emails.

The report is one of many that scrutinizes the financial dealings of the Biden family.