More Than Half Of Voters Say Joe Biden Failed On Foreign Policy, Report Says

A new Rasmussen Reports/The National Pulse poll reveals that American likely voters are not pleased with President Joe Biden's foreign policy approach.

The survey, which was conducted less than one week following the G7 summit, found that 39 percent of voters surveyed rated Biden's foreign policy approach as "poor," while another 14 percent said it was just "fair."

"The overwhelming lack of support for his posture on the world stage also persists despite Biden enjoying favorable coverage from mainstream media outlets – a bias clearly on display at the recent G7 summit," The National Pulse noted.