Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

Basketball

GSW Could Acquire Gordon Hayward For James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins In Proposed Blockbuster

US Politics

Donald Trump Will Be Reinstated As President This Year, 30 Percent Of Republicans Say In New Poll

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Basketball

Damian Lillard Could Create Pelicans' 'Superteam' With Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

More Than Half Of Voters Say Joe Biden Failed On Foreign Policy, Report Says

Joe Biden stands in front of an American flag.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A new Rasmussen Reports/The National Pulse poll reveals that American likely voters are not pleased with President Joe Biden's foreign policy approach. 

The survey, which was conducted less than one week following the G7 summit, found that 39 percent of voters surveyed rated Biden's foreign policy approach as "poor," while another 14 percent said it was just "fair."

"The overwhelming lack of support for his posture on the world stage also persists despite Biden enjoying favorable coverage from mainstream media outlets – a bias clearly on display at the recent G7 summit," The National Pulse noted.

Biden Recently Met With Vladimir Putin

Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week in Geneva, Switzerland.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Putin praised Biden after the meeting.

Putin also pushed back on claims that Biden is suffering from cognitive decline, as The Inquisitr reported.

"Biden is a professional, and you have to be very careful in working with him to make sure you don’t miss anything. He doesn’t miss anything, I can assure you.”

The Russian leader also took a shot at Biden's White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden's Meeting With Putin Might Have Revealed His Weakness

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden talking.
Gettyimages | Pool

Although Biden and Putin appeared to view their meeting as productive, some have suggested it wasn't all positive.

In a piece for The Wall Street Journal, columnist Mike Watson argued that Putin and Biden's meeting revealed one of the American leader's "key" weaknesses: his apparent belief that good rapport with world leaders is equivalent to productive foreign policy.

"Mr. Biden doubtless has more pleasant conversations with his counterparts than Mr. Trump did at this point in his presidency, but he has little to show for it so far," Watson wrote.

Biden's Approval Rating Is Declining

Biden's national approval rating has been declineing since April, The Inquisitr reported.

The revelation came in a recent Monmouth University Polling Institute survey that showed Biden's approval rating at 48 percent. The standing marks the first time the head of state has fallen below 50 percent approval since he entered the White House.

Although Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, noted that Biden's rating is still net positive, he suggested the declining standing comes from uncertainty about Biden's ability to enact key spending proposals.

Biden Is Gaining Republican Support

The decline in Biden's approval appears to be linked to Democrats who are growing displeased with his performance. 

As reported by Newsweek, the Monmouth University poll found that Biden's approval rating among Republicans is up eight percent in the last two months.

"...Biden's approval among Republican voters has risen from 11 percent to 19 percent over the same period, bucking a trend that has seen fewer Democrats and independents saying they approve of the job he's doing."

Biden's lost standing with Democrats comes as Democratic lawmakers such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticize his approach to the border.

The congresswoman previously claimed that Biden exceeded the expectations of progressives.

Latest Headlines

More Than Half Of Voters Say Joe Biden Failed On Foreign Policy, Report Says

June 19, 2021

Tucker Carlson Suggests Matt Gaetz Might Have Been Set Up By FBI

June 19, 2021

GSW Could Acquire Gordon Hayward For James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins In Proposed Blockbuster

June 19, 2021

Joe Rogan Slams Brian Stelter & Don Lemon: 'They're Not Real Humans'

June 19, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Looks 'Divine' In Glittery Little Black Dress: 'TGIF'

June 19, 2021

Emily Ratajkowski Gets Wild In Animal-Print Long Gloves With Big Announcement

June 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.