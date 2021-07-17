Trending Stories
Joe Biden Officials Believe Coronavirus Lab Leak Theory Is 'Deeply Credible,' Report Says

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

According to CNN host and Senior Washington Correspondent Pamela Brown, senior Joe Biden administration officials are supportive of the theory that coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Per a CNN report on the claims, these officials believe that the lab leak theory is "deeply credible" and "at least as credible" as the possibility that the virus evolved naturally in the wild.

The report marks a dramatic shift from the previous Democrat-led narrative that coronavirus did not likely escape from a laboratory.

No Theory Is Supported By Hard Evidence

As of now, no hard evidence has surfaced in support of either prominent theory on the origins of the coronavirus.

Given the lack of evidence, it's not surprising that CNN claimed that Biden's White House is divided over the issue.

"Still, more than halfway into President Joe Biden's renewed 90-day push to find answers, the intelligence community remains firmly divided over whether the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab or jumped naturally from animals to humans in the wild, multiple sources familiar with the probe told CNN."

Biden's White House Is Probing The Origins Of Coronavirus

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

Biden's White House is currently probing the origins of coronavirus.

According to CNN, there is little new evidence that has surfaced in support of either theory on the origins of the pandemic.

"But the fact that the lab leak theory is being seriously considered by top Biden officials is noteworthy and comes amid a growing openness to the idea even though most scientists who study coronaviruses and who have investigated the origins of the pandemic say the evidence strongly supports a natural origin," the outlet noted.

Many Americans Believe The Lab Leak Theory

Many Americans are supportive of the lab leak theory.

As The Inquisitr reported, a recent survey from TIPP Insights found that almost half of the United States believes that coronavirus is manmade.

Specifically, 44 percent of the 1,305 respondents said it came from a laboratory.

"The revelations in recent weeks give credence to the belief that the virus may have been lab-generated," the pollster claimed.

Just 22 percent of respondents believe that coronavirus came from animals, and 11 percent claimed the virus is naturally occurring.

WHO Suggested The Lab Leak Is Possible

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently suggested that the coronavirus lab leak theory is credible.

As reported by Associated Press, Ghebreyesus said it's "premature" to rule out the possibility that the virus escaped from a lab.

“I was a lab technician myself, I’m an immunologist, and I have worked in the lab, and lab accidents happen. It's common."

The WHO chief stressed that more "direct information" is needed to shed light on the laboratory situation before and at the onset of the pandemic.

