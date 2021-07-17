Joe Biden Officials Believe Coronavirus Lab Leak Theory Is 'Deeply Credible,' Report Says

According to CNN host and Senior Washington Correspondent Pamela Brown, senior Joe Biden administration officials are supportive of the theory that coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Per a CNN report on the claims, these officials believe that the lab leak theory is "deeply credible" and "at least as credible" as the possibility that the virus evolved naturally in the wild.

The report marks a dramatic shift from the previous Democrat-led narrative that coronavirus did not likely escape from a laboratory.