Joe Biden Says He's 'Very Confident' In Anthony Fauci

During a speech about the May jobs report, President Joe Biden expressed support for Dr. Anthony Fauci amid the health expert's controversial leaked emails, Breitbart reported.

“Yes, I am very confident in Dr. Fauci,” he said.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Paski refused to comment on the release of the emails, which were published by BuzzFeed News via the Freedom of Information Act.

"It’s obviously not advantageous for me to re-litigate the substance of emails from 17 months ago," she said.