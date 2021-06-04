Trending Stories
Joe Biden Says He's 'Very Confident' In Anthony Fauci

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Joshua Roberts
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

During a speech about the May jobs report, President Joe Biden expressed support for Dr. Anthony Fauci amid the health expert's controversial leaked emails, Breitbart reported.

“Yes, I am very confident in Dr. Fauci,” he said.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Paski refused to comment on the release of the emails, which were published by BuzzFeed News via the Freedom of Information Act.

"It’s obviously not advantageous for me to re-litigate the substance of emails from 17 months ago," she said.

The Emails Reveal Fauci's Day-To-Day Interactions Amid The Pandemic

The emails revealed that Fauci's comments behind the scenes sometimes ran against his public remarks.

Notably, critics have taken aim at Fauci's flip on the possibility that coronavirus was made in a laboratory.

As reported by BBC, the emails raise the question of whether Fauci backed China in their denials while knowing of the legitimate possibility that it leaked from a Wuhan lab.

Fauci has denied that he was influenced by scientists at Wuhan lab.

"You can misconstrue it however you want," he said of one email exchange with Peter Daszak, head of EcoHealth Alliance, a medical non-profit organization that helped fund research at a diseases institute in Wuhan.

The emails also spotlight Fauci's intense workload as the United States' leading expert on the pandemic.

Fauci Has Faced Calls To Resign

Anthony Fauci speaks to Congress.
Gettyimages | Pool

Republicans are calling for Fauci to resign after the emails revealed he was aware of the possibility that coronavirus originated in a lab despite initially shooting down the theory in public.

One of the most recent GOP lawmakers to call for Fauci's resignation is Sen. Josh Hawley, who took to Twitter on Friday to make his case.

“The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of COVID-19 – and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting."

Biden's Administration Was Allegedly Looking To Remove Fauci

As The Inquisitr reported, conservative reporter and One America News Network anchor Jack Posobiec claimed on Wednesday that a White House official told him the administration is seeking a path to remove Fauci in the wake of the email release.

Posobiec has been highly critical of Fauci and continues to highlight the doctor's remarks on coronavirus and its links to China.

"Now flip-flopping Fauci wants answers from China: Embattled doctor urges Beijing to RELEASE records of six miners and three Wuhan lab workers who got sick from a bat cave BEFORE the pandemic," he tweeted on Friday after Fauci pressured China for medical records.

Fauci Called On China To Release Medical Records

Amid the scrutiny of his email changes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci on Friday called on China to release the medical records of nine Wuhan lab workers who were sick in 2019. 

The records could provide more evidence for or against the theory that coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab doing gain-of-function research, The Globe and Mail reported.

"The origin of the virus is hotly contested, with U.S. intelligence agencies still examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first COVID-19 cases were reported."

