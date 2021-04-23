Joe Biden's Administration Might Charge Derek Chauvin Again

President Joe Biden's Department of Justice is considering additional charges against former Minneapolis police officer and convicted murderer Derek Chauvin, ABC News reported.

Chauvin, who was recently found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, could face charges for a 2017 incident involving a Black teen.

Videos of the incident show Chauvin allegedly shoving the teen in the head — a use of force that required stitches. In addition, Chauvin reportedly held the boy down using his knee for almost 17 minutes.

Much like the Floyd case, the former officer is accused of ignoring the boy's pleas that he could not breathe.