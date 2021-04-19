Joe Biden Is Exploring Canceling Student Loan Debt, Report Says

President Joe Biden's administration is currently exploring the possibility of canceling student loan debt, Breitbart reported.
According to the publication, White House Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is currently exploring the issue as Biden waits for policy memos before he makes a decision on the issue.
Notably, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said earlier this month that Biden is expected to review the memos and examine his legal authority on the issue before making a decision.
“Hopefully we’ll see that in the next few weeks, and then he’ll look at that legal authority; he’ll look at the policy issues around that and he’ll make a decision."