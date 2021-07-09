Trending Stories
Joe Biden Has Been Replaced By A Body Double, Trump Supporter Claims

Joe Biden speaks at an event
Gettyimages | Brandon Bell
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

During a clip from The Good Liars posted to Twitter on Friday, a supporter of Donald Trump floated the theory that President Joe Biden is currently being played by an actor.

In the clip, the supporter claims that Trump is actually the president of the United States and Biden is not.

"Biden's not even Biden. He's someone else," the man said.

"It's all fake. He's an actor."

According to the supporter, the theory was floated on the social media platform Parler, which is a hot spot for Trump supporters and theories about the president's return to power.

The Theory Is Not New

The theory that Biden is being played by a body double is not new.

As reported by USA Today, a photo appearing to show Biden signing executive orders with his left hand instead of his right fueled theories that he has a body double.

"Both photos included in the post are authentic, however, the more recent image of Biden in the Oval Office has been flipped to make it appear as if he is writing with his left hand," the publication noted.

Biden's Health Continues To Face Scrutiny

Joe Biden speaks in front of a microphone.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

Biden has long faced accusations of poor cognitive health by people who suggest he is not fit to be president.

As The Inquisitr reported, podcaster Joe Rogan previously suggested that Biden is not adequately leading the country and argued that he is not at full mental capacity.

"We don’t really have a real leader in this country anymore. I mean, you could say Joe Biden is the president, he’s our leader, and you’d be correct on paper, but everybody knows he’s out of his mind. He’s barely hanging in there."

Theories Suggested Melania Trump Used A Body Double

Theories that former first lady Melania Trump had a body double circulated on multiple occasions.

As The Inquisitr reported, a picture of Melania Trump boarding a helicopter revived the theories.

The photo showed Melania Trump waving her hand, and some contended that her facial structure appeared off.

"It’s like when General Hospital replaces someone overnight except we don’t even get that voiceover explaining that Melania will be played by someone else for the next 10 days," one user wrote before clarifying that she did not believe Melania Trump has a body double.

Hillary Clinton Was Accused Of Using A Body Double

Back in 2016, Hillary Clinton was also speculated to be using a body double as she ran against Donald Trump for president.

As reported by Global News, the theory surfaced amid reports of Clinton's health struggles and suggested her hair and nose looked strange.

At one point, some suggested that Clinton impersonator Teresa Barnwell was the Democrat's body double.

Barnwell notably made a tweet that suggested she could have been in New York City at the same time as Clinton but later clarified she was joking.

"Bottom line: If it was a body double, it was the most convincing double imaginable," Global News wrote.

