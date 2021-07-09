Joe Biden Has Been Replaced By A Body Double, Trump Supporter Claims

During a clip from The Good Liars posted to Twitter on Friday, a supporter of Donald Trump floated the theory that President Joe Biden is currently being played by an actor.

In the clip, the supporter claims that Trump is actually the president of the United States and Biden is not.

"Biden's not even Biden. He's someone else," the man said.

"It's all fake. He's an actor."

According to the supporter, the theory was floated on the social media platform Parler, which is a hot spot for Trump supporters and theories about the president's return to power.