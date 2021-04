During an interview with TODAY's show's Craig Melvin on Thursday, President Joe Biden said he was blindsided by the FBI's raid of Rudy Giuliani's home, Raw Story reported.

"I made a pledge I would not interfere in any way... to stop any investigation the Justice Department had," he said.

"I learned about that last night when the rest of the world learned about it, my word," "I had no idea this was underway."

According to Biden, he does not expect to be briefed by the Department Of Justice.