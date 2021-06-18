Joe Biden's Approval Rating Has Been Plummeting Since April, Report Says

A new national poll from Monmouth University Polling Institute found that President Joe Biden's approval rating has been on the decline since April, Breitbart reported.
The outlet noted that the survey found that Biden's approval rating is 48 percent, marking the first time that it has fallen below 50 percent since he took office.
Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, addressed the findings.
”Biden’s rating is still in net positive territory, but it seems to have taken a dip with the growing uncertainty that his signature spending plans will be enacted."