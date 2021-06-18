Trending Stories
Basketball

Domantas Sabonis Could Form 'Superteam' With Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum In Portland

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Feature Christian Wood, Bradley Beal & Russell Westbrook Creating 'Superteam' In Washington

US Politics

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Has Been Plummeting Since April, Report Says

US Politics

Mike Pence Heckled As A 'Traitor' At Conference

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

US Politics

Vladimir Putin Slams Joe Biden 'Dementia' Speculation

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Has Been Plummeting Since April, Report Says

Joe Biden speaks in front of American flags.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A new national poll from Monmouth University Polling Institute found that President Joe Biden's approval rating has been on the decline since April, Breitbart reported.

The outlet noted that the survey found that Biden's approval rating is 48 percent, marking the first time that it has fallen below 50 percent since he took office.

Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, addressed the findings.

”Biden’s rating is still in net positive territory, but it seems to have taken a dip with the growing uncertainty that his signature spending plans will be enacted."

The Poll Revealed Americans' Concerns

The Monmouth poll revealed concerns that could be affected Americans' approval of Biden. 

Notably, over seven in 10 Americans are concerned about inflation, and 47 percent of respondents said they are worried that Biden's plans will drive the measure upward. 

Elsewhere, 24 percent said they were just somewhat concerned about inflation.

"Those who said they were at least somewhat worried included 93 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of Independents and even 55 percent of Democrats," Breitbart noted.

The findings come amid a spike in gas prices in the United States.

Americans Are Divided On Reopening

According to Forbes, Biden's slip comes as Americans remain divided on the reopening of America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The outlet pointed to an Associated Press—NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey to support its claim.

"More than a third of Americans (34%) today believe Covid-19 restrictions in their area have eased 'too quickly,' while 27% say they were not lifted quickly enough and four in 10 say leaders have eased restrictions at the right pace," the publication noted of the survey's findings.

Biden Previously Maintained A Steady Approval Rating

Joe Biden in front of a microphone.
Gettyimages | Anna Moneymaker

Biden's declining approval is a stark contrast to his early days in the White House.

According to Forbes, the head of state maintained a steady approval rating during the first 100 days of his presidency.

"On day 100, April 28, Biden’s average approval rating was 53.8 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight," the outlet noted.

Forbes noted that Donald Trump never cracked 45.5 percent during the same 100-day span.

"The downturn appears to be driven by Democratic voters, who are upset with the gridlock in Washington," the publication claimed.

Biden Continues To Face Criticism From Democrats

Biden has faced criticism from various Democrats regarding his policy.

As The Inquisitr reported, New York City Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Biden's "inhumane" immigration policy and claimed that it is not effective.

Her remarks represent somewhat of a shift from her past comments on Biden shortly after his election to the White House.

Per The Guardian, Ocasio-Cortez said in April that Biden has exceeded progressive expectations.

“The Biden administration and President Biden have definitely exceeded expectations that progressives had,” she said during a virtual town hall meeting.

Latest Headlines

Addison Rae 'Can’t Stop Smiling' In Massive Boulder Snaps

June 18, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Delivers Polka-Dot Chic At The Beach

June 18, 2021

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Has Been Plummeting Since April, Report Says

June 18, 2021

Mike Pence Heckled As A 'Traitor' At Conference

June 18, 2021

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Chase's Ready To Wed Willow As Finn Scrambles

June 18, 2021

Alexandra Daddario Recreates JLo & Ben Affleck Moment With Flannel Shirt

June 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.