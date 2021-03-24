Jill Biden Could Be The 'Second Woman President,' Columnist Says

In an op-ed for Spectator USA published on Tuesday, columnist Francis Pike touched on Joe Biden's alleged cognitive decline and the implications of keeping him in office as he approaches 80 years old.

In particular, the historian suggested that Jill Biden could be forced to take on presidential duties. According to Pike, such a situation would stem from Democrats deciding that it's in their best interests to keep Joe Biden in the White House for as long as possible — even in the face of health issues.