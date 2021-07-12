How Much Was Jeffrey Epstein Worth When He Died?

Financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein gained an extraordinary amount of wealth in his lifetime, which ended when he reportedly took his own life as he awaited his sex trafficking trial.

According to Town & Country Magazine, the sex offender was worth $577,672,654 when he died.

His net worth comes from a will the outlet claimed he signed just two days before his death.

The funds were allegedly placed in a trust called The 1953 Trust, per the Netflix documentary, Filthy Rich: Jeffrey Epstein.