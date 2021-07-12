Trending Stories
How Much Was Jeffrey Epstein Worth When He Died?

Jeffrey Epstein
Gettyimages | Stephanie Keith
News
Tyler MacDonald

Financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein gained an extraordinary amount of wealth in his lifetime, which ended when he reportedly took his own life as he awaited his sex trafficking trial.

According to Town & Country Magazine, the sex offender was worth $577,672,654 when he died.

His net worth comes from a will the outlet claimed he signed just two days before his death.

The funds were allegedly placed in a trust called The 1953 Trust, per the Netflix documentary, Filthy Rich: Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein's Properties Could Be Seized

Although Epstein is dead, his properties could still be seized by federal prosecutors, The Miami Herald reported.

"There is precedent for such a move. In 2007, the Department of Justice brought a civil forfeiture action against the estate of the founder of Enron Corporation, CEO Kenneth Lay, who died of a heart attack while facing charges of engineering a massive fraud."

As noted by Town & Country Magazine, several of Epstein's victims have filed lawsuits against the accused sex trafficker's estate in hopes of restitution.

The Beneficiary Of Epstein's Wealth Is Not Public

People protest against Jeffrey Epstein.
Gettyimages | Stephanie Keith

As noted by Town & Country Magazine, it's still unclear — at least publicly — who is going to inherit Epstein's massive amount of wealth.

"We have reason to believe that based on his [Epstein’s] behavior that there may be some unidentified children that are out there and as such, they would likely be entitled to claim against the estate." Morse Genealogical Services told The Miami Herald.

Epstein's brother, Mark, is his next of kin and could ultimately be the recipient of his riches.

Epstein's Funding Was A Mystery

The question of how Epstein amassed so much wealth remains shrouded in mystery.

As The Inquisitr reported, podcaster and managing director of Thiel Capital Eric Weinstein claimed that Epstein had an "enormous secretive office" in Midtown Manhattan.

Weinstein suggested that the office could hold the key to the source of Epstein's wealth.

"If he was a self-made financial genius of supposedly infinite wealth there will be extensive records there."

According to Weinstein, Epstein was the face of a "large infrastructure" and had "no plausible source of wealth."

Epstein Might Have Been Involved In A Trafficking Ring

One of the most famous theories on Epstein's wealth is that he was involved in a human trafficking ring — possibly selling women and girls to famous clients that he would later blackmail.

As The Inquisitr reported, an apartment on 301 East 66th St. owned by Epstein's brother could hold the answer to the former billionaire's wealth.

The apartment allegedly housed many underage models, as well as Epstein's friends, including socialite Eva Andersson and MC2 Models founder Jean-Luc Brunel,

