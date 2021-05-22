Jeffrey Epstein's Guards Admit To Lying About Their Routines, Report Says

The guards who were on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, admitted to lying about their activities, Associated Press reported.

"They were charged with lying on prison records to make it seem as though they had made required checks on the financier before he was found in his cell," the publication claimed.

Epstein's death was ruled a suicide by New York City’s medical examiner, but an independent investigation by Dr. Michael Baden suggested he was murdered by strangulation, per The Inquisitr.