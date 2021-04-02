Hunter Biden Says Laptop Could 'Absolutely' Be His

During a clip from an interview with CBS' Sunday Morning, Hunter Biden admitted that the laptop at the center of the controversial New York Post piece could belong to him.

As reported by The New York Post, Biden was asked whether the computer was his, and he initially gave an indecisive answer.

“I really don’t know what the answer is, that’s the truthful answer. I have no idea," he said.

Afterward, he was asked if it was possible it could have belonged to him.