Hunter Biden Still Has A Stake In Firm Co-Owned By China's Central Bank, Report Says

A new report from The Daily Caller claims that the president's son, Hunter Biden, still owns a stake in a Chinese private equity firm co-owned by China's central bank.

According to the report, Biden holds a 10 percent equity stake in BHR Partners via his company Skaneateles LLC.

The Daily Caller pointed to business records obtained from Qixinbao and Baidu, two independent services that offer information on Chinese corporations through China’s National Credit Information Publicity System.

BHR claims to manage the equivalent of $2.1 billion in assets, per its website.