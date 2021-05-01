Trending Stories
Hunter Biden Still Has A Stake In Firm Co-Owned By China's Central Bank, Report Says

Hunter Biden
Gettyimages | Handout
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A new report from The Daily Caller claims that the president's son, Hunter Biden, still owns a stake in a Chinese private equity firm co-owned by China's central bank.

According to the report, Biden holds a 10 percent equity stake in BHR Partners via his company Skaneateles LLC. 

The Daily Caller pointed to business records obtained from Qixinbao and Baidu, two independent services that offer information on Chinese corporations through China’s National Credit Information Publicity System.

BHR claims to manage the equivalent of $2.1 billion in assets, per its website.

Joe Biden Previously Promised His Family Would Cut Foreign Business Ties

As noted by The Daily Caller, Joe Biden said in 2019 that if he was elected to head the White House, his family members would sever all business ties with foreign corporations or countries.

“No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a cabinet member, will, in fact, have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country,”

Nevertheless, it appears that Hunter Biden has maintained at least one, although his father reworked his pledge.

Joe Biden Altered His Pledge

Joe Biden in front of the Seal of the President of the United States.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

According to Breitbart, Joe Biden altered his pledge after he defeated Donald Trump and was elected president.

The outlet noted that the president said in December that his family would only sever ties with businesses or enterprises that "conflicted with or appears to be in conflict, with the appropriate distance from, the presidency and government.”

Elsewhere, Hunter Biden stepped down from his position on the board of BHR Partners and vowed that he would avoid foreign business dealings if his father won the election.

The White House Said Hunter Biden Would Be Selling His BHR Shares

In February, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Hunter Biden would be selling his shares in BHR.

"He has been working to unwind his investment but I would certainly point you — he’s a private citizen — I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside."

According to The Daily Caller, it's not clear if Hunter Biden is expecting a return on his investment following his purportedly planned divestment.

The outlet noted that it contacted Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, and BHR for comment, but they did not respond.

Hunter Biden Is Currently Under Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for his tax affairs, per USA Today.

As The Inquisitr reported, one focal point of the probe, spearheaded by the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware, is a 2.8-carat diamond that Hunter Biden allegedly received from CEFC's founder and former chairman Ye Jianming. 

The luxurious gift was allegedly given to Hunter Biden during a Miami business meeting.

The probe was initiated in 2018 but put on hold around the time of the 2020 election due to Department of Justice policy.

