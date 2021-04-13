Humans Could Soon Be Able To Talk To Spiders, Experts Say

A new science study headed by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) translated a spider web into a piece of music — an achievement that experts believe could help humans communicate with the arachnids, Times Now New reported.
Markus Buehler, the project’s principal investigator, touched on the implications of the study, per The Daily Mail.
"Now we're trying to generate synthetic signals to basically speak the language of the spider," he said.
"If we expose them to certain patterns of rhythms or vibrations, can we affect what they do, and can we begin to communicate with them? Those are really exciting ideas."