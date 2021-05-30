Hillary Clinton Slammed For Spreading Fake News About Capitol Riot

Hillary Clinton is facing a backlash for her recent comment on the U.S. Capitol riot that took place on January 6.

"An angry mob attacked our Capitol, our lawmakers, and our election," she tweeted.

"They killed a policeman. And Republican leaders would rather we all not know more about what happened."

As many pointed out in the comments, a medical examiner ultimately ruled that Officer Brian Sicknick suffered from two strokes and died of natural causes.

Per Breitbart, initial reports cited law enforcement officials who claimed he died from blunt force trauma from a fire extinguisher.