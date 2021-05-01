Generation Z & Millennials Were Key To Joe Biden's Victory, Pollster Says

Pollster John Della Volpe took to Twitter on Thursday to argue that Generation Z and Millennials are the two cohorts that brought Joe Biden across the finish line in the 2020 presidential race.

"Doesn't matter how you slice it; 2020's surge in voter turnout was led by young #GenZ and #millennial voters," he tweeted.

"Without them, we would have heard Donald Trump, not @JoeBiden address the nation last night."

Along with his remarks, Volpe posted polling data that outlined the increased voter turnout in both groups.