Matt Gaetz Slammed By Former Trump Official For Second Amendment Remarks

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday, Shermichael Singleton, a former official from Donald Trump's administration, took aim at embattled GOP congressman Matt Gaetz.

As reported by Raw Story, Singleton slammed Gaetz for his controversial remarks on the Second Amendment, which many took as a call to violence.

"We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it!" Gaetz said to a crowd of supporters at a Georgia stop on his "America First Tour."

"I certainly don't agree with those words. as someone who advocates for firearms and education, I don't want to encourage anyone to utilize firearms in a negative way," Singleton said.