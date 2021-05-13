Trending Stories
Matt Gaetz Associate Has Flipped In Sex Crimes Probe, Report Says

Matt Gaetz staring off camera.
Gettyimages | Samuel Corum
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, an associate of Matt Gaetz, has reportedly flipped and is planning to cooperate with prosecutors in a sex crimes probe that is examining the congressman's possible involvement.

Per CNN, Greenberg is planning to plead guilty on Monday in a federal Florida court. He has allegedly been in talks with federal agents since last year. 

Gaetz has yet to face charges and has denied breaking the law. According to the lawmaker, he is the victim of an extortion scheme.

Greenberg Previously Pleaded Not Guilty

Before reports of flipping, Greenberg pleaded not guilty to crimes linked to his purported involvement in sex trafficking.

"The former tax commissioner in Seminole County, Florida, and a friend of Gaetz's, Greenberg had faced decades in prison on 33 federal counts that ranged from identity theft to sex trafficking of a minor," CNN reported.

Gaetz is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl. He is also accused of breaking federal sex trafficking and prostitution laws by providing women with money and drugs for sex.

Gaetz Has Not Been Charged

Matt Gaetz speaks at CPAC.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

Gaetz has not been charged for crimes linked to the sex trafficking probe. 

The rush to judgment against Gaetz caused a backlash from some, including journalist Glenn Greenwald, who noted that many people were jumping the gun and denying him due process.

"That Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is a pedophile, a sex trafficker, and an abuser of women who forces them to prostitute themselves and use drugs with him is a widespread assumption in many media and political circles," Greenwald wrote in a piece on his Substack.

Greenberg Is Allegedly Negotiating A Plea Deal

According to Vanity Fair, Greenberg is working out a plea deal with federal prosecutors — a course of action that could spell trouble for Gaetz.

Gaetz met Greenberg in 2017 and the pair quickly hit it off.  Per Vanity Fair,  the pair left paper trails of their alleged illegal activities via Venmo and online payments platforms.

Greenberg reportedly created fake IDs and paid almost $100,000 to over 40 young women over two years using Venmo and Cash App. 

The former tax collector is also accused of drugging women and pressuring them into sex.

Gaetz Claims He Is Being Targeted By Political Enemies

Amid the allegations and escalating pressure, Gaetz continues to claim his innocence.

The Florida congressman argued that he is the target of a political hit-job intended to sink his career.

'I'm a marked man in Congress, I'm a cancelled man in some corners of the internet, I might be a wanted man by the deep state," he said at a recent rally in his home state, per The Daily Mail.

Gaetz also claimed that a Department of Justice official is trying to extort him to secure the release of missing former FBI agent and CIA contractor Robert Levinson.

