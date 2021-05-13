Matt Gaetz Associate Has Flipped In Sex Crimes Probe, Report Says

Former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, an associate of Matt Gaetz, has reportedly flipped and is planning to cooperate with prosecutors in a sex crimes probe that is examining the congressman's possible involvement.

Per CNN, Greenberg is planning to plead guilty on Monday in a federal Florida court. He has allegedly been in talks with federal agents since last year.

Gaetz has yet to face charges and has denied breaking the law. According to the lawmaker, he is the victim of an extortion scheme.