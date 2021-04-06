George Floyd's Alleged Drug Dealer Refuses To Testify In Fear Of Third-Degree Murder Charge, Report Says

George Floyd's suspected drug dealer, Morries Lester Hall, is refusing to testify at the trial of Derek Chauvin out of fear that he will receive third-degree murder charges, The Daily Mail reported.

According to the publication, Hall filed a notice with Hennepin County District Court last week and stated that he intends to plead the Fifth if he is called to testify by either the prosecution or the defense.

Hall was in the car with Floyd on the day that he died. He is accused of giving Floyd the counterfeit $20 bill that prompted a store to call the police.