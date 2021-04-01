Anthony Fauci Pushes Back On CDC's 'Impending Doom' Wording On Coronavirus

During an appearance on CBS This Morning on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back the wording of Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky’s recent warning of "impending doom" linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You know, I don't know if I would use the word 'impending doom," he said, per The Hill.

Nevertheless, Fauci expressed agreement with Walensky's alarm at the increase in coronavirus cases in the United States.