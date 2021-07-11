Donald Trump Lashes Out At Mitch McConnell With New Nickname

The rift between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, who are former allies, doesn't appear to be going anywhere.

As reported by Raw Story, Trump revealed a new nickname for McConnell on Saturday when he weighed in on the 2022 Senate primary.

"I see that the RINO Senator from Alabama, close friend of Old Crow Mitch McConnell, Richard Shelby, is pushing hard to have his 'assistant' fight the great Mo Brooks for his Senate seat," he said, referring to GOP Senate contender Katie Britt.

According to Trump, Britt is not qualified for the position.