Donald Trump Is 'Terrified' Of Possible Charges, Columnist Says

In a piece for Raw Story, columnist and mental health expert Alan Blotcky speculated that Donald Trump's recent behavior is a sign that he is "terrified" of possible charges as opposed to "delusional."

"Trump is terrified because he is looking down the barrel of a long list of potential criminal charges," he wrote.

Blotcky pointed to claims that Trump is hoping to return to the White House in August, as The Inquisitr reported, and suggested that this alleged plan is linked to his fear of prosecution.