Donald Trump's Justice Department Spied On Its Own Official, Report Says

A report from The New York Times released. on Sunday claims that Donald Trump's Department of Justice spied on its own official, former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

The report revealed that Apple, which the Trump administration also subpoenaed for information on two Democratic lawmakers, gathered information on McGahn.

"Mr. McGahn's wife received a similar notice from Apple, said one of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter," The New York Times noted.