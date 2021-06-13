Trending Stories
Basketball

LA Lakers Could Land Damian Lillard In Exchange For Five Players In Dream Trade Scenario

Basketball

Heat Could Form 'Big 3' Of Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In 2021 Offseason

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stands In Rain To Model Piece She's 'Obsessed' With

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Dolls Up For Sunny Mood Boost

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Donald Trump's Justice Department Spied On Its Own Official, Report Says

Donald Trump in front of an American flag.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A report from The New York Times released. on Sunday claims that Donald Trump's Department of Justice spied on its own official, former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

The report revealed that Apple, which the Trump administration also subpoenaed for information on two Democratic lawmakers, gathered information on McGahn.

"Mr. McGahn's wife received a similar notice from Apple, said one of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter," The New York Times noted.

McGahn Complied With The Subpoena

McGahn allegedly complied with the subpoena. However, The New York Times noted that Apple did not divulge what information it provided to Trump's government.

The technology giant allegedly received the McGahn subpoena on February 23 from a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia.

As noted by the outlet, the subpoena took place at the same time that the Eastern District of Virginia was linked to Meuller's investigation.

In particular, the probe had its sights set on now-imprisoned Trump associate Paul Manafort.

It's Unclear What Trump's DOJ Was Looking For

Former Attorney General William Barr.
Gettyimages | Pool

According to The New York Times, it's not clear what Trump's DOJ was looking for, or whether McGahn was the primary focus of the probe.

"In investigations, agents sometimes compile a large list of phone numbers and email addresses that were in contact with a subject, and seek to identify all those people by using subpoenas to communications companies for any account information like names, computer addresses and credit card numbers associated with them."

As The Inquisitr reported, McGahn resigned from Trump's administration after allegedly being pressured by the then-president to fire Robert Mueller as he spearheaded the Russia investigation.

The Revelation Will Fuel Criticism Of Trump's DOJ

The revelations appear set to fuel the criticism of Trump's DOJ.

"Still, the disclosure that agents secretly collected data of a sitting White House counsel is striking as it comes amid a political backlash to revelations about Trump-era seizures of data of reporters and Democrats in Congress for leak investigations," The New York Times noted.

Per a previous report from The New York Times released last week, Trump's DOJ also sought records from Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell — both members of the House Intelligence Committee.

Michael Cohen Slammed Trump's DOJ

Trump DOJ has long faced criticism, especially under the leadership of former Attorney General William Barr.

As reported by Business Insider, Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, claimed that the former president's DOJ acted like the "mafia" after the revelation that it subpoenaed Schiff and Swalwell.

"Like the mafia, the Justice Department became nothing more than a corrupt arm of the Trump administration, run by Donald J. Trump as its head of the family."

Cohen argued that everyone surveilled under Trump's administration should be notified, and these names should be made public.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump's Justice Department Spied On Its Own Official, Report Says

June 13, 2021

Nicole Scherzinger Explores Mexico In Bikini & Cowboy Hat

June 13, 2021

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Keeps 'Squats Low, Standards High'

June 13, 2021

Mitch McConnell Is Scheming To Break Joe Biden From Progressives, Columnist Says

June 13, 2021

Olivia Jade Wears 'Alice In Wonderland Costume' As She Rebuilds Brand

June 13, 2021

Joe Biden On Fighting COVID-19: 'You Can’t Build A Wall High Enough To Keep Out New Strains'

June 13, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.