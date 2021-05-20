Donald Trump Is Favored Over Kamala Harris In 2024 Election, Poll Says

A new McLaughlin & Associates poll revealed that Donald Trump is favored by voters over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 general election, Breitbart reported.

The survey asked voters whether they would vote for Trump or Harris in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. The results revealed that 49 percent of respondents said they would support Trump, while 45 percent said they would back Harris.

"Independent voters also suggested they would support the Republican nominee, with 49 percent signaling support for Trump," Breitbart reported.