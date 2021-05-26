Donald Trump's Fears Of Prosecution Have 'Escalated,' Reporter Says

Donald Trump is reportedly feeling the pressure from the investigations headed by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
As reported by Raw Story, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman appeared on CNN on Tuesday and suggested that Trump's anxiety over prosecution is rising.
"I think Trump has been very, very frustrated and concerned about these investigations for several months even before he left the White House, but I think the concerns have escalated in the last few months."