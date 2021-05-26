Donald Trump's Fears Of Prosecution Have 'Escalated,' Reporter Says

According to Haberman, Trump would remain stubborn in the face of any indictments. She predicted he would liken any charges to a "witch hunt" and continue talking about a possible 2024 run.

"He's going to say these people are going after him, investigators are going after him, because he's still in the political limelight."

Haberman also revealed that Trump has been involved in numerous meetings related to the probes into his financial dealings.

The meetings reportedly took place at the real state mogul's Trump Tower property.