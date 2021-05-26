Trending Stories
Donald Trump's Fears Of Prosecution Have 'Escalated,' Reporter Says

Donald Trump in front of an American flag.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Donald Trump is reportedly feeling the pressure from the investigations headed by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

As reported by Raw Story, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman appeared on CNN on Tuesday and suggested that Trump's anxiety over prosecution is rising.

"I think Trump has been very, very frustrated and concerned about these investigations for several months even before he left the White House, but I think the concerns have escalated in the last few months."

Trump Will Likely Continue To Deny Wrongdoing

According to Haberman, Trump would remain stubborn in the face of any indictments. She predicted he would liken any charges to a "witch hunt" and continue talking about a possible 2024 run.

"He's going to say these people are going after him, investigators are going after him, because he's still in the political limelight."

Haberman also revealed that Trump has been involved in numerous meetings related to the probes into his financial dealings.

The meetings reportedly took place at the real state mogul's Trump Tower property.

Trump Is Also Allegedly Worried About Prosecution For The Capitol Riot

Donald Trump walks by reporters.
Gettyimages | Al Drago

According to CNN, Trump is also worried about facing prosecution for his role in the Capitol riot.

The storming of the historic American building notably took place after Trump's speech at a Stop the Steal rally nearby.

"He's worried about it," one close adviser told CNN.

U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin previously said that investigators are examining everyone that had a role in the riot and suggested that anyone could be charged if evidence implicates them.

As The Inquisitr reported, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine made similar comments.

Trump Could Soon Be Charged

Charges against Trump could be coming in the near future.

As reported by USA Today, Vance Jr. recently convened the grand jury, which will sit three days per week for the next six months. 

Although the jury will hear matters outside of the Trump probe, the publication suggested that the convening could be a sign that charges are on the way.

"The convening of the grand jury indicates that Vance believes he has a case against Trump or someone else in his orbit."

Trump's Extradition Could Be Blocked

Amid reports of impending indictments against Trump, speculation continues to swirl around the possibility that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will block the extradition of the real estate mogul from the state.

According to Truthout, a Florida statute could provide DeSantis the power to interfere in an extradition order.

"Such a move would likely be viewed as political posturing, as trying to appease the GOP base, which is adamantly pro-Trump," the outlet noted.

