Donald Trump Sent 'Desperate' Emails To Supporters Before Blog Shuttered, Reporter Says

Former President Donald Trump shut down his blog after less than a month, but he didn't go down without a fight.

As noted by Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty on Twitter, Trump sent supporters "desperate" email pitches to try and gain support for this blog.

"News that Trump is shutting down his blog comes after weeks of desperate sounding email pitches begging people to sign up for it," she wrote before posting a picture of one such pitch.

"Trump is still waiting for your to sign up to his new social media platform," it read.