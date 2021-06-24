Trending Stories
Basketball

Malcolm Brogdon Could Be Traded To LA Lakers For Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell & No. 22 Pick In Proposed Deal

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces It's 'Showtime' In Showstopping Look

Basketball

Proposed Knicks-Timberwolves Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To New York For Robinson, Knox, Toppin & Three 1st-Round Picks

Basketball

Nets 'Willing To At Least Listen' To Trade Offers For Kyrie Irving In 2021 Offseason

TV

Juliet Ademoye, Olufemi Ademoye: Nigerian Voodoo Murder Involving Tampa Pharmacist On 'Fatal Attraction'

Basketball

Trail Blazers Considered As 'Most Likely Kristaps Porzingis Landing Spot' In 2021 Offseason

Donald Trump Was At Death's Door During Coronavirus Bout, Report Says

Donald Trump stares off camera.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A Thursday report from The Washington Post outlines a bombshell excerpt from the book, Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History, which sheds light on Donald Trump's battle with coronavirus.

According to the excerpt, Trump's experience with coronavirus left him close to death.

Notably, the book claims that Trump's blood oxygen level dipped below 90 percent. 

Once below this critical threshold, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the immediate use of oxygen therapy, which provides oxygen-starved blood with the amount necessary to breathe.

Doctors Put Trump On A Cocktail Of Medication

The book noted that doctors typically work cautiously with medications and treatments to gauge each patient's response. 

In response to Trump's dire condition, doctors allegedly threw this procedure aside.

"But Trump’s doctors threw everything they could at the virus all at once. His condition appeared to stabilize somewhat as the day wore on, but his doctors, still fearing he might need to go on a ventilator, decided to move him to the hospital. It was too risky at that point to stay at the White House."

Officials Feared Trump Would Die

Donald Trump speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Pool

At least two Trump administration aides who were briefed on the then-president's condition claimed that he was "gravely ill," per The Washington Post.

The outlet claimed that these officials feared Trump would die while being treated at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Ultimately, Trump's condition improved, and he recovered from his purported brush with death.

"One of the people familiar with Trump’s medical information was convinced the monoclonal antibodies were responsible for the president’s quick recovery," The Washington Post reported.

Still, the exact cause of Trump's recovery remains unknown.

Trump's Condition Was Kept Secret

Per The Washington Post excerpt, Trump's condition was kept secret even from White House officials.

"It was unclear even to Trump’s closest aides just how sick he was. Was he mildly ill, as he and Conley were saying, or was he sicker than they all knew?" the book claims.

At one point, Sean Conley, the White House physician, was spotted running from his office looking panicked. Not long after this incident, aides were informed that Trump would not be attending a White House call.

Trump's Death Was Predicted

Amid Trump's battle with coronavirus, many predicted his death or suggested that it was likely.

As reported by Raw Story, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel appeared on MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show and claimed that the real estate mogul faced a significant chance of death

"First of all, to have the most powerful man in the world, the leader of the free world, our president, with somewhere between a 5 percent and 11 [or] 12 percent risk of dying, I don't think that's so trivial — that's pretty substantial risk of dying in the next few weeks."

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Was At Death's Door During Coronavirus Bout, Report Says

June 24, 2021

Larsa Pippen Rocks 'Soft As Silk' Ensemble While Posing In Her Enviable Closet

June 24, 2021

Proposed Knicks-Timberwolves Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To New York For Robinson, Knox, Toppin & Three 1st-Round Picks

June 24, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Stretches Out In The Grass, Promoting A New Poosh Wellness Bundle

June 24, 2021

Salma Hayek Chows Down On Tacos In Throwback Share

June 24, 2021

Joe Biden Is Being Guided By Satan To Give 'Woke' Knowledge, Author Says

June 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.