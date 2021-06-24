Donald Trump Was At Death's Door During Coronavirus Bout, Report Says

A Thursday report from The Washington Post outlines a bombshell excerpt from the book, Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History, which sheds light on Donald Trump's battle with coronavirus.

According to the excerpt, Trump's experience with coronavirus left him close to death.

Notably, the book claims that Trump's blood oxygen level dipped below 90 percent.

Once below this critical threshold, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the immediate use of oxygen therapy, which provides oxygen-starved blood with the amount necessary to breathe.