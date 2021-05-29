Donald Trump Is Allegedly 'Going Berserk' Without The Presidency

During an interview with MSNBC's Alex Witt on Saturday, former Trump Organization Executive Vice President Barbara Res claimed that Donald Trump isn't handling life without presidential powers very well, Raw Story reported.

"Well, first of all, I think he's going berserk," she said. "I think he's so angry. "

According to Res, Trump is not happy with the lack of support from federal officials amid the probes into his potential crimes.

The comment comes amid news that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. convened a grand jury to decide whether Trump or his allies should face charges.