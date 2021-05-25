Donald Trump Says He Has 'Absolute Immunity' From Eric Swalwell Lawsuit

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell's lawsuit isn't phasing former President Donald Trump.

As reported by Axios, Trump claims to have "absolute immunity" from Swalwell's lawsuit, which attempts to pin the blame of the January 6 Capitol riot on the real estate mogul and his allies.

Trump made the claim on Monday when he asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

"In bringing this suit, the Congressman asks this Court to wade into turbulent political waters to decide what controversial speech should be favored. The Court should firmly reject that invitation," the filing said.