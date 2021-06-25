Trending Stories
Donald Trump Will Make 2024 Announcement 'In The Not Too Distant Future'

Donald Trump speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Former President Donald Trump appeared on Newsmax TV's "Wake Up America" on Friday and teased an announcement about his plans for 2024, Breitbart reported.

I’ll be making an announcement in the not too distant future,” he said.

“Right now, I’m helping a lot of people get into office, and we’re fighting the deep state, and we’re fighting radical left. They’re after me. They’re after Rudy. … They’re after anybody. They’re vicious.e not too distant future."

According to Trump, people will be "very happy" about his plans for 2024, although he did not indicate whether they involved another presidential bid.

Trump Said He Will Prove Corruption In 2020 Election

As reported by Newsmax, Trump also suggested that he plans to provide evidence of corruption in the 2020 race, which he and his supporters have long claimed was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden.

"And we're also working very hard not only for 2024, but we're working very hard to show the corruption of what took place in 2020, and then we see what happens," he said.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recently claimed that he would be revealing evidence of 2020 election fraud at a forthcoming cyber symposium.

Trump Predicted That Inflation Will Top Jimmy Carter Rates

Donald Trump waves to the camera.
Gettyimages | Al Drago

During his Newsmax interview, Trump also touched on the inflation under President Joe Biden when asked whether he thought the Democrat would lose in 2024.

"Well, based on what's happening with inflation, don't forget you haven't seen the kill of inflation. You see inflation happening, but you haven't seen what it does."

Trump continued to predict that inflation under Biden would eclipse the rates seen under former President Jimmy Carter.

"We're going to top those numbers, so we're going to come pretty close to topping those," he said, referring to the 21 percent prime rate under Carter.

Trump Is Holding His First Post-White House Rally

As reported by Forbes, Trump is holding his first post-White House rally on Saturday.

Although the rally is for Republican House candidate Max Miller, the outlet noted that Trump's team is touting the event as a precursor to a Trump 2024 presidential run.

Still, Trump has yet to clarify if he is running in 2024, although he said he is "very seriously" considering the possibility.

The prep survey for the rally notably asked Trump supporters if they believe that Trump needs to save America from Biden.

Ron DeSantis Topped Trump In A 2024 Poll

If Trump decides to run in 2024, he could face stiff competition.

As The Inquisitr reported, a Centennial Institute straw poll taken at the recent Western Conservative Summit in Denver saw Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gain 74.12 percent support for the 2024 GOP presidential candidate, while Trump gained just 71.48 percent.

Still, Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, claimed that DeSantis would not challenge Trump

The real estate mogul has also expressed openness to having DeSantis alongside him on a 2024 presidential ticket.

