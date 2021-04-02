Derek Chauvin Perpetuated 'Racist Myths' In Defense Of Kneeling On George Floyd, Commentator Says

On Wednesday, Fox News reported that a police video revealed Chauvin speaking to a bystander about his decision to subdue Floyd after the victim was taken away in an ambulance without a pulse.

After the bystander said he did not respect Chauvin's actions, the former police officer responded with the remarks that Boykin called racist.

"That’s one person’s opinion,. We gotta control this guy ’cause he’s a sizable guy ... and it looks like he’s probably on something."

The video was one piece of evidence that showed the events that lead to Floyd's death.