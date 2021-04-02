Derek Chauvin Perpetuated 'Racist Myths' In Defense Of Kneeling On George Floyd, Commentator Says

CNN commentator Keith Boykin took to Twitter on Friday to accuse Derek Chauvin of perpetuating "racist myths" after footage revealed the former Minneapolis police officer defending his decision to subdue George Floyd by kneeling on his neck.
"After George Floyd left in an ambulance, Derek Chauvin justified his 9-minute neck torture: 'We've got to control this guy because he’s a sizable guy,' thus perpetuating old racist myths of enslavers, scientists and doctors that Black people's bodies could tolerate more pain."