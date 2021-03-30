Derek Chauvin Had To Be Forced Off Of George Floyd By Medics, Witness Claims

A witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin shed more light on the incident that led to the death of George Floyd.

As reported by WBIR, the 9-year-old cousin of a teen bystander of the incident — Darnella — spoke about what she saw while being questioned by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell during the trial on Tuesday.

"The ambulance had to push him off of him. They asked him nicely to get off of him."

The claim has yet to be corroborated by medics. If supported, the remark would suggest that Chauvin was reluctant to remove his knee from Floyd's neck.