Derek Chauvin Had To Be Forced Off Of George Floyd By Medics, Witness Claims

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Gettyimages | Handout
News & Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin shed more light on the incident that led to the death of George Floyd.

As reported by WBIR, the 9-year-old cousin of a teen bystander of the incident — Darnella — spoke about what she saw while being questioned by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell during the trial on Tuesday.

"The ambulance had to push him off of him. They asked him nicely to get off of him."

The claim has yet to be corroborated by medics. If supported, the remark would suggest that Chauvin was reluctant to remove his knee from Floyd's neck.

 

The Girl Expressed Anger At What She Saw

At one point during the questioning, Blackwell asked the 9-year-old how the incident made her feel.

"I was sad and kind of mad," she said. "Because it felt like he was stopping his breathing and it was kind of like hurting him."

When Blackwell pressed the girl's cousin, Darnella — who shot the infamous video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck — she also expressed sadness.

"When I look at George Floyd, I look at, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles, because they are all Black."

Darnella Said Chauvin Was Still On Floyd's Neck When Paramedics Checked His Pulse

George Floyd mural.
Gettyimages | Adam Berry

When Blackwell questioned Darnella, she claimed that Chauvin still had his knee on Floyd's neck when paramedics arrived. According to the girl, the medic motioned him to remove his knee from Floyd's neck.

While speaking of the incident, Darnella was pressed on how Chauvin was responding to her and others who were witnessing the distressing scene.

"He just stared at us, looked at us. He had like this cold look, heartless. He didn't care. It seemed as if he didn't care."

Police On The Scene Allegedly Refused To Check Floyd's Pulse

Later on in the trial, Blackwell again pressed Darnella on the scene she witnessed. According to Darnella, firefighter Genevieve Hansen asked the officers at the scene to check Floyd's pulse, but they refused. 

Darnella also said that the officers would not let any pedestrian at the scene get close to Floyd.

"They put their hand on their mace," she said.

According to Bring Me The News, various reports suggested that Floyd was restrained for approximately 3 minutes after he was deemed to have no pulse.

Chauvin Is Accused Of Increasing Pressure On Floyd's Neck During The Incident

According to Darnella, Chauvin did not appear to care for Floyd's state. She said he did not allow Floyd to breathe or make any attempt to administer CPR.

Instead, the witness suggested Chauvin increased pressure on Floyd's neck.

"If anything, he actually was kneeling harder. Like, he was shoving his knee in his neck."

Elsewhere, Darnella claimed that she could tell Floyd was suffering during the incident.

As reported by Newsweek, Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, claimed that Floyd's death was a homicide. However, the defense is pointing to Floyd's underlying health conditions and drug use.

