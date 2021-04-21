Cornel West Says Joe Biden Has 'Blood On His Hands'

During a Tuesday appearance on the Mehdi Hasan Show, Harvard Divinity School philosophy professor Cornel West took aim at President Joe Biden in the wake of the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin.
As reported by Breitbart, West took aim at Biden's role in the mass incarceration of Americans due to his creation of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.
“[Biden’s] done some wonderful things in terms of relief deals and infrastructure and Yemen and Afghanistan, but you know he’s got blood on his hands when it comes to being one of the architects of mass incarceration."