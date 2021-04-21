Cornel West Says Joe Biden Has 'Blood On His Hands'

West pointed to Biden's previous "predator" comment, which he made in a 1993 speech one year before the crime bill would be signed into law.

As reported by CNN, Biden warned that such predators must be separated from the rest of society and suggested that America does not have the capacity to rehabilitate them.

According to West, Biden was speaking of people like him and George Floyd.

“Well, you see that cheapened black life,” West said of the comment.