Chris Christie Is 'Seriously Considering' A 2024 Presidential Run, Report Says

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is telling friends that he is "seriously considering" a 2024 bid for the Republican Party's presidential nomination, Axios reported.

According to the publication, Christie has told friends that he believes he would be the only 2024 candidate who has run for president before and has executive experience.

"While Christie isn't saying anything publicly about his thinking — besides telling radio host Hugh Hewitt he's not ruling it out — people close to him have an early sense of the rationale and outlines of a potential candidacy," Axios reported.