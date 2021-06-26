Bill Maher Slams Liberals For Ignoring China's Abuses

As reported by BBC, China is accused of committing genocide against its Uyghur population, which is a Turkish ethnic group that is mostly Muslim.

Reports suggest that Uyghurs are being put into forced labor camps where some women are forced to be sterilized.

"Some former camp detainees have also alleged they were tortured and sexually abused," BBC reported.

China has denied all allegations of genocide and claims that the re-education camps in the Xinjiang region attributed to the Uyghur genocide are intended to battle separatism and Islamist militancy.