Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Involve Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker & Myles Turner

Celebrities

Noah Cyrus Hangs Around A Toilet In Glitter Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox & 2021 1st-Rounder For Lonzo Ball

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Unzipped In 80-Degree Leather

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned For Stunning Springtime Cheer

Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Untied With Hump Day Curves

Joe Biden's Administration Deleted Website On China's Human Rights Abuses, Report Says

Joe Biden stares off into the distance.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
joe biden
Tyler MacDonald

President Joe Biden's adminstration is facing scrutiny for deleting a website that documented China's human rights abuses.

As reported by The National Pulse, Biden's State Department deleted a website titled "The Chinese Communist Party’s Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang," which contains five sections that cover topics such as the country's alleged forced labor, population control,  religious freedom violations, and campaign against Uighur's in Xinjiang.

"Documented human rights abuses include coercive population control methods, forced labor, arbitrary detention in internment camps, torture, physical and sexual abuse, mass surveillance, family separation, and repression of cultural and religious expression."

The Website Was The Work Of Donald Trump's Administration

The website was created by Biden's successor, Donald Trump, who clashed with China during his presidency.

According to The National Pulse, the site was deleted on January 21, 2021 — the first day of Biden's presidency. The link to the site now leads to a page displaying a new message.

"We apologize for the inconvenience…We recently archived many pages from State.gov."

The site then points users in the direction of the archives, where the former site on China's human rights abuses can be found.

The United States Has Accused China Of Genocide

China's flag.
Gettyimages | Guang Niu

The United States believes that China is committing genocide against its Uighur population, BBC reported. The mostly Muslim population is from the north-western region of Xinjiang. and have reportedly been detained in "re-education camps" over the last few years.

BBC noted that the accusations come in the wake of disturbing reporting that supports the accusations of China's abuses.

"It follows reports that, as well as interning Uighurs in camps, China has been forcibly mass sterilising Uighur women to suppress the population and separating Uighur children from their families."

Biden Faced Criticism For His Comments On The Alleged Uighur Genocide

As reported by PolitiFact, Biden was pressed about the Uighurs during a CNN town hall last month, and his response received a backlash for what was perceived as deference to China.

"Culturally, there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow," Biden said after being pressed on the issue.

Still, PolitiFact noted that other parts of the town hall saw Biden take a firmer stance on China's alleged violation of Uighur human rights. At one point, he warned that the United States would respond to their actions.

Biden Has Been Accused Of Being In China's Pocket

Biden has long faced accusations of being in the pocket of China. As The Inquisitr reported, Fox News host Tucker Carlson previously said that the head of state — along with other Washington elites — are "compromised" by the East Asia superpower.

Notably, Carlson highlighted a video of professor Di Dongsheng from Beijing's Renmin University, who claimed that China has officials in top positions of the United States government. The academic also claimed that Biden's election was a win for China and said that Barack Obama was easier to influence than Trump.

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden's Administration Deleted Website On China's Human Rights Abuses, Report Says

March 25, 2021

Demi Rose Shirtless In Heart Pasties From Vegas Desert

March 25, 2021

Joe Biden Might Have Broken The Law By Halting Donald Trump's Border Wall

March 25, 2021

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox & 2021 1st-Rounder For Lonzo Ball

March 25, 2021

Ryan Seacrest All Smiles With Blonde Kelly Ripa Fill-In

March 25, 2021

Abby Dowse Meows While Doing Her 'Morning Stretch' In Smoking-Hot Share

March 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.