Joe Biden's Administration Deleted Website On China's Human Rights Abuses, Report Says

President Joe Biden's adminstration is facing scrutiny for deleting a website that documented China's human rights abuses.
As reported by The National Pulse, Biden's State Department deleted a website titled "The Chinese Communist Party’s Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang," which contains five sections that cover topics such as the country's alleged forced labor, population control, religious freedom violations, and campaign against Uighur's in Xinjiang.
"Documented human rights abuses include coercive population control methods, forced labor, arbitrary detention in internment camps, torture, physical and sexual abuse, mass surveillance, family separation, and repression of cultural and religious expression."