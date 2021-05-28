Joe Biden Was Vice President To Protect Barack Obama’s ‘Racist Flank,’ Commentator Says

During a brief discussion on Joe Biden's political longevity in the Democratic Party during The Majority Report — available on YouTube — commentator Sam Seder claimed that the President's role as Barack Obama's second-in-command was a calculated play for a specific demographic.

"If Obama doesn't pick him for VP, which was really Obama protecting his racist flank, then Joe Biden is inconsequential."

Seder continued to compare Biden to Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is the most senior member of the upper chamber and is on his eighth term in office.