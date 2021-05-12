Joe Biden Admin Is Blocking UN Ceasefire Statement On Israel-Gaza Conflict, Report Says

President Joe Biden's administration is blocking a United Nations Security Council statement on the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza, Reuters reported.

The publication cited diplomats and a source familiar with the United States strategy.

According to the source, Biden's administration is blocking the statement in fear that it would harm Washington's efforts to "achieve a ceasefire."

The White House is allegedly "actively engaged in diplomacy behind the scenes with all parties."

According to diplomats, the Security Council is set to hold a private meeting on Wednesday about the escalating violence in the Middle East.