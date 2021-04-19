A new study from MRC News Busters found that President Joe Biden has received significantly more positive news coverage than his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The study found that between January 20 and April 9, 2021, Biden received 59 percent positive news coverage. Conversely, Trump received 89 percent negative news coverage during the same period. The study examined all evening news coverage from ABC, CBC, and NBC.

The study also noted that the positive coverage Biden has received thus far is similar to the press treatment he faced during the presidential primary.